A quick moving system brings rain chances for north of Point Conception on Veterans Day

Fog is still on track to roll in for the coasts and valleys Sunday Night, but will be quick to clear by Monday morning and midday.

Rain chances increase for areas north of Point Conception Monday afternoon into Monday night. Chances are 40% to 60% and will be a quick passing system. Rain totals are still less than a tenth of an inch and during the day, partly cloudy skies are expected. The main concern with this quick moving system is the winds following it. Gusty north and north west winds will pick up Monday night and by Tuesday afternoon will shift to offshore flow and north and north east winds, bringing back dry conditions on top of the winds.

A wind advisory is already in place for Monday night 9 p.m. for Santa Barbara and Ventura County. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. It's very important to continue practicing fire safety as the Mountain Fire continues in Ventura County with 26% containment.

Monday will be warm and bright for areas south of Point Conception. It will be great conditions to honor our Veterans for Veterans Day. Temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s through out the region, with those rain chances for Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. By Tuesday, temperatures increase slightly with sunny skies. We are tracking the next trough of low pressure set to arrive by the end of next week with more rain chances through out the region.