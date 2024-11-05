Skip to Content
News

Neal scores 16, Sacramento State downs Cal Maritime 106-44

By
Published 9:41 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EJ Neal had 16 points in Sacramento State’s 106-44 win over Cal Maritime on Tuesday.

Neal also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hornets. Jacob Holt scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Alex Kovatchev had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jake Matteson led the Keelhaulers in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Christian Togiai and Nick Stone added five points apiece for Cal Maritime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content