Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren wins third term in US Senate
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren has won a third term in the U.S. Senate. Warren fended off a challenge from Republican John Deaton, an attorney who moved to the state from Rhode Island earlier this year. Deaton tried to portray the former Harvard Law professor as out of touch with ordinary Bay State residents. Warren cast herself as a champion for an embattled middle class and a critic of regulations benefitting the wealthy. Warren told supporters gathered in Boston Tuesday evening that she was “grateful down to my toes” that voters decided to send her back to the Senate.