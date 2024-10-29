Skip to Content
Tympanum gets a fresh look at the Santa Barbara Library

Published 5:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Working from a scaffolding to get a close up look at the aging Tympanum at the Santa Barbara Library a special crew is bringing it back to its classic look.

It is on the Anapamu St. side of the building.

Many people have not paid much attention to it before, but it has history dating back to 1924.

Linnaea Dawson with Silverlake Construction from Los Angeles said, "we've been cleaning and stabilizing it and then touching up the paint.  We didn't repaint it we just sort of freshened up the paint that was there."

The Tympanum was restored back in 1962.

The figures of Plato and Aristotle were restored in 1979.

You can get a close up look now or during the celebration of the newly completed Michael Towbes Library Plaza Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

