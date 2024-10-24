Skip to Content
Democrats invest $5 million to try to defeat Republican Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race

Published 5:27 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats backing Rep. Colin Allred’s bid to defeat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are investing $5 million in an ad campaign focused on abortion. The announcement by Senate Majority PAC comes as Democrats face a challenging set of races nationwide to maintain control of Congress’ upper chamber. Several Democratic incumbents are running in states favored to go for Donald Trump next month. Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. That streak has held even as several races over the years have drawn national attention. The ad campaign will start running in major state media markets Friday — the same day that both parties’ presidential nominees will visit the state.

