Santa Maria’s Pumpkin Picasso: 80-year-old pumpkin carver crafts Halloween magic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Halloween spirit is thriving in Santa Maria, where 80-year-old Jim Brenneman has been carving intricate pumpkin designs that turn heads every season.

Brenneman’s journey began as a simple family tradition, starting with the basic triangle eyes and toothy grin. Today, his pumpkin creations have blossomed into intricate designs that capture the imagination of his community.

In the cozy setting of his garage, Jim carves away on pumpkins sourced from Solvang’s farmer pumpkin patch. Inspired by modern visuals and community trends, he crafts unique pumpkins for businesses and organizations, all while sharing his passion with the public.

For Jim, pumpkin carving isn’t just a hobby; it's therapy. “I would just carve and I wouldn’t have any distractions,” shared Brenneman. “It was like therapy, especially with everything going on in the world.”

His biggest supporter? His wife. Together, they proudly display his creations on Halloween night and only 2 days after, sharing the joy of his work with neighbors and passersby.