SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2024 Central Coast Sustainability Summit kicks off at UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Opening Keynote

Michael McCormick, AICP

Partnerships Lead, Founder, and President of Farallon Strategies, LLC, an advisory, policy, and management consulting firm based in California.

Afternoon Keynote Panel Moderated by Liz Carlisle, Associate Professor, Environmental Studies Program, UC Santa Barbara. Dr. Carlisle's research program focuses on sustainability transition in the food system.

At this year’s summit, our keynote speakers will inspire agencies and thought leaders to create a shared vision and accountability for sustainability efforts in California’s central coast. During the breakout sessions we will be addressing topics related to decarbonization, community resiliency, sustainable transportation, Waste management and food recovery, regenerative agriculture, and climate education. The event will bring together key players from local institutions and government agencies to build collaborations for a sustainable central coast.

The summit is planned by partners from the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Ventura, the County of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance, and the Community Environmental Council, and the University of California, Santa Barbara. We seek to inspire and sustain action on complex environmental and economic issues in our region.

This year’s Summit will feature a Clean Transportation Showcase proudly sponsored by the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition. The Showcase will include a display of electric vehicles, e-bikes, and advanced transportation technologies from local agencies and act as an opportunity for attendees to engage about transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and other clean mobility options!

Please also join us for an onsite post event Mixer from 4:45 - 6PM

