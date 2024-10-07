Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to tractor fire near Santa Maria

12:31 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a tractor fire near Santa Maria around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the fire department, the fire happened in an industrial area on East Betteravia Road, east of Highway 101 and outside Santa Maria city limits.

A News Channel crew at the scene captured images of firefighters spraying a burned tractor. No flames were visible at the time.

We've reached out to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Alissa Orozco

