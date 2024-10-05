Skip to Content
Rescue teams search for missing after floods, landslides kill at least 16 in Bosnia

Published 2:54 am

Associated Press

JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rescue teams on Saturday were searching for those still missing after flash floods and landslides hit parts of Bosnia, killing at least 16 people and injuring scores more. Construction machines worked to remove piles of rocks and debris that covered the central town of Jablanica during a rainstorm early on Friday. Huge quantities of rain fell in the area around Jablanica and nearby Konjic, causing sudden floods which broke into people’s homes as they were sleeping. Surging waters also triggered landslides that collapsed roads and hills, covering villages in mud and cutting off entire areas.

Associated Press

