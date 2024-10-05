Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs vs. Rams for conduct detrimental to team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs from Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team.

Doubs hadn’t practiced Thursday or Friday. The Packers (2-2) said at the time he was dealing with a personal matter.

“His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said Saturday in a statement. “While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns through Green Bay’s first four games this season after he had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He capped his 2023 season by catching a combined 10 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in the Packers’ two playoff games.

He has spent his entire three-year career with the Packers, who selected him out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

In other moves Saturday, the Packers signed cornerback Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster and elevated fullback Andrew Beck from the active roster for Sunday’s game at Los Angeles.

Rochell has played in 39 career regular-season games with the Rams (2021-22) and Packers (2023-24).

___

