Wisconsin man charged in 1985 killing of college student whose body was decapitated
VIROQUA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a western Wisconsin man has been charged in the 1985 killing of a college student whose decapitated body was found days after she vanished. Michael Raymond Popp of Tomah was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Terry Dolowy. The 60-year-old was being held on $1 million cash bail. Prosecutors say Popp knew Dolowy, a River Forest, Illinois, native who was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and lived near her at the time of her killing. Dolowy went missing on Feb. 14, 1985, from her home. Her decapitated body was found days later in a roadside culvert.