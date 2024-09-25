Pasadena high schoolers get into the weeds of humanitarian farming with Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— This is where science and community service goes hand in hand.

The teens planted 2 rows of cilantro today and harvested dozens of boxes of zucchini.

The food grown at the Bucket Brigade Humanitarian Farm will ultimately go to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara—a nonprofit that helps working families.



It might be just a handful of students working in the field, but their impact is not just a drop in the bucket.



“ We only have like say like ten, 15 people out here. But like when we weighed the boxes, we're like producing thousands of pounds, hundreds of pounds of food for the community. And that's like that's really the important thing to bring from this,” said Pasadena Polytechnic High School student Jack Otamura.



“If you're putting your all into it, it kind of spreads this like, like this feeling along your community where everyone wants to get involved,” said Polytechnic High School student Luka Brusselaers.

Every Sunday, the community is welcome to come to the Bucket Brigade Humanitarian Farm to help grow food to give to people in need in the community.