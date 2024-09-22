Department won’t provide election security after sheriff’s posts about Harris yard signs
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff’s department won’t be used for election security. That’s after the Portage County sheriff posted on social media that people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the presidency. County board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff’s department from providing election security. Clites cited public comments indicating “perceived intimidation by our sheriff against certain voters.”