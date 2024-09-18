Skip to Content
Justice Department sues over Baltimore bridge collapse and seeks $100M in cleanup costs

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is suing the owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Maryland seeks to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the port. The case alleges that the electrical and mechanical systems on the Dali were improperly maintained, causing the ship to veer off course before striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. The collapse snarled commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore for months before the channel was fully opened in June.

