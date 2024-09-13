Old Town Goleta Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GOLETA, Calif. - The community of Goleta is gearing up for a vibrant celebration as they come together to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Festivities will kick off Saturday, September 14th, 2024 and everyone is invited to join in on the fun!

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, and this weekend marks the beginning of Goleta's celebrations.

The celebration will take place at the Goleta Community Center, starting at noon and running until 7 p.m.

Organized by the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Goleta, this is the third year the event is being held.

It’s a time for the community to come together, while local businesses in Old Town lend their support, ensuring the incorporation of cultural traditions into the event.

One of the event’s highlights is the traditional "El Grito" ceremony, scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Miguel Avila, President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board, explains the significance of "El Grito," or "the cry of independence." This marks the moment when Father Hidalgo called for the fight for freedom in Dolores Hidalgo on September 15, 1810—an event that ignited the Mexican War of Independence.

Attendees can enjoy a day full of live music, a talent show, authentic Mexican cuisine, and performances by Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi bands.

The event is free, and the community is encouraged to walk or bike to the celebration.

An interesting fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is that approximately 48.5% of Santa Barbara County’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, making this celebration an important part of the local culture.