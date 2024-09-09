All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey will miss the 49ers opener against the Jets with a calf injury

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the season opener against the New York Jets because of a sore calf and Achilles tendon that has hampered him all summer.

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field last week. He was listed as questionable and said he expected to play Monday night. But he was a surprise scratch for the game.

Jordan Mason is expected to take the load at running back in McCaffrey’s place.

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

San Francisco also activated All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams to the 53-man roster after his lengthy contract holdout. Brandon Parker was released to make room.

The Niners also promoted defensive end Sam Okuayinonu and safety Tracy Walker from the practice squad to play against the Jets.

The other inactive players for San Francisco are defensive end Yetur Gross Matos (knee), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Darrell Luter. Joshua Dobbs is the emergency third quarterback.

The Jets also made several roster moves Monday. They signed offensive lineman Jake Hanson and linebacker Sam Eguavoen to the active roster and placed linebacker Zaire Barnes on injured reserve. Tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes were promoted from the practice squad for the game. New York also signed running back Kene Nwangwu to the practice squad.

The inactive players for the Jets are offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, tackler Carter Warren, tight end Brenden Bates, defensive lineman Eric Watts, defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

