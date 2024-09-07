Scorching temperatures continue Saturday, locals and visitors head to Stearns Wharf

The first week of September brought an extreme heat wave, putting the entire central coast under a heat alert, and for some areas under a red flag warning. Temperatures in Santa Barbara reached the 90s and have been well above average for this time of year.

Many Santa Barbara county locals and visitors tried to beat the heat by visiting Stearns Warf in Santa Barbara for beach activities and ice cream before the peak afternoon temperatures hit.

The first day of Fall is just a few short weeks away, and while some enjoy the heat, others are ready the scorching heat to end and brisk air to begin.