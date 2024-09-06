FAA announce grants to improve airport infrastructure across the U.S.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced $1.9 billion for 519 grants in 48 states, including for two Central Coast airports.

The fifth round of Airport Improvement Program grants will fund a variety of projects, including airport safety and sustainability improvements and airport noise reduction of all sizes across all parts of the country.

According to the FAA, the grants include funding for the testing of technologies to reduce, mitigate, and remove contaminants caused by Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) and other "polyfluoroalkyl" substances known as PFAS or “forever chemicals." PFAS can contaminate air, water, soil, and are harmful to human health.

The grant is being called the largest announcement in program history.

Among the California airports listed, who received grants, were the San Luis Obispo County Airport and the Camarillo Airport in Ventura County.

The airport in the city of SLO will receive $3,570,000 to purchase demonstration testing of three different innovative PFAS remediation technologies for both soil and water.

The Camarillo Airport will receive just over $1,830,00 for runway reconstruction.

“Today, we invest in our future – enhancing safety, improving sustainability and ensuring our infrastructure meets the needs of the traveling public," said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin. "This funding helps ensure traveler safety, reduces the environmental impacts on communities, and builds more resilient airports nationally."

For the full list click here.