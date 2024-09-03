Goleta City Council accepts update on homelessness strategic plan

GOLETA, Calif.-A door is boarded up and a sense of calm has returned Buena Tierra in Old Town Goleta where a standoff took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies took a 41 year old into custody following an assault that led to a standoff.

"They hit him with bean bags the first time, then they put smoke bombs 2 separate times and then finally, they decided to go get him," said witness Sean Comer

Some neighbors said they weren't surprised by first responders responding to the former hotel property that now serves as supportive housing.

"I've figured there was going to be issues," said Dave Johnson, " and there have been. It seems like the police are over there almost daily. I'm not happy about it, but what can you do."

Goleta's Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks mentioned the project, but not the incident, during an extensive presentation about measures being taken to make homelessness a brief and one time experience.

Graphs showed a reduction in unhoused residents with a majority living in cars.

"Trying to get people into permanent housing isn't necessarily so service enriched if that is not what they need," said Flacks, "It is a significant population."

He told the county that some people are just a paycheck away from the experience.

"If you give them money for a deposit, give them enough money for furniture and you ensure that they are working, they are going to get back into the game and so let's support that," said Flack.

The issue was the subject of a recent grand jury report

Flacks said some measurements are problematic since people don't always report encampments or issues.

He said more housing, diversions and grants will help.

Goleta City Council members voted to unanimously accept the Goleta Homelessness Strategic Plan 3-Year Status Report.