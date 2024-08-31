Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue and West Bank remains on edge
By JULIA FRANKEL, SAMY MAGDY and SAM METZ
JERUSALEM (AP) — A campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio and prevent the spread of the virus began on Saturday as Palestinians there and in the occupied West Bank reeled from Israel’s ongoing campaigns in both regions. Children in Gaza began receiving vaccines on Saturday, the Strip’s health ministry announced in a news conference, a day before the large-scale rollout and planned pause in fighting agreed to by Israel and the United Nations World Health Organization. Meanwhile, parts of the West Bank remained on edge Saturday as Israel’s military continued its largescale military campaign and two car bombs exploded near Israeli settlements.