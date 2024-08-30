38th annual Avocado Festival poster has been revealed in special ceremony

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A special ceremony at the Thursday Farmers Market revealed the just-created poster for the 38th California Avocado Festival.

The poster art was designed by local marketing strategist Ashley DeVan, who won a contest in a field of 30 other entries. DeVan also won in 2022.

Her image features an avocado surrounded by waves, the sun and palm tree leaves.

It will be used on posters, apparel and bags sold prior to and during the festival.

"There is a proud moment when I see my shirts while I am walking around town," said DeVan who says she still sees some of the shirts from her prior festival winning design.

The festival takes place October 4, 5 and 6 on Linden Avenue in the heart of downtown.

There will be 60 bands, food booths, and a Ferris Wheel with views of the ocean and mountains.

Two of the highlighted events include the guacamole contest and the strong arm contest.

The festival is one of the largest zero waste free events of its kind in the state. Over the three days an estimated 100,000 people visit the festival zone.

A portion of the proceeds from festival fees, an avocado auction and community sponsorship contributions for to the Carpinteria Education Fund and the Future Farmers of America at Carpinteria High School.

For more information go to: California Avocado Festival

(note: there are two different video clips for this story attached)