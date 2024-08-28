City Council candidates debate in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-With Election Day just 68 days away candidates still have time to debate.

Two Santa Barbara City Council District debates are being sponsored by Newsmakers, Santa Barbara Talks podcast and TV Santa Barbara.

District One incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez and her challenger Wendy Santamaria will be debating first, followed by a District Three debate between incumbent Oscar Gutierrez and his challenger Tony Becerra.

Jerry Roberts and Josh Molina are moderating both debates between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

"We have 4 strong Mexican American candidates running for office and we have never really seen that before and this forum is going to be an opportunity to showcase what they think and the differences they have with so many of the issues in Santa Barbara," said Molina."

One of the hot topics is housing.

"Rents are too high and there's not enough housing to go around and the state is pushing all these mandates now that will clearly challenge Santa Barbara's historic aesthetic and design," said Roberts.

For information and link to the live stream visit https://www.tvsantabarbara.org/live/