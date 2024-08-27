Drying lakes and thirsty trees: In drought-hit Greece, water trucks are keeping crops alive
Associated Press
NEA SILATA, Greece (AP) — A severe drought in northern Greece, worsened by successive heat waves and low rainfall, is causing water shortages that are threatening agriculture, drying up lakes, and stressing local communities dependent on tourism. Farmers struggling to irrigate crops as groundwater supplies dwindle, are using water trucks to save their livelihoods. The crisis is exacerbated by outdated infrastructure and water management, as experts say investment is urgently needed to have more efficient conservation, improved storage, and reuse of water to address the worsening impact of climate change.