Saturday continues the cooling trend before temperatures go up Sunday

As the upper level low continues off the coast of Oregon, the cool air has been sinking down to our region and an increase in onshore flow has brought cooler conditions as well.

While many areas still feel warm, temperatures are below normal for this time of year. Sundowner winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon once again. Wind speeds will be gusty, but the concerning area is the Gaviota coast, which is expected to have high winds again. No wind advisory has been issued for Friday evening, but First Alert Weather will monitor any changes.

Saturday the central coast will wake up to overnight fog and low clouds, but it will clear up quickly, just as we saw Friday. Very similar conditions to Friday are expected for Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s for the beaches and 80s for the valleys and interior.

Sunday, as the upper low moves east, a ridge of high pressure will build back in and temperatures will jump from Saturday to Sunday. The heat will return quickly and as we head into Monday, weak offshore flow is expected. Gusty northerly to northeasterly winds are expected, producing a very light feel to Santa Ana winds. For those sensitive with allergies, Monday and Tuesday will be the days to be alert for.