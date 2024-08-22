SLO Opioid Coalition comes together to brainstorm new community outreach for overdose prevention

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo Opioid Coalition came together on Thursday to brainstorm new campaigns and community outreach for overdose prevention.

The Coalition is made up by volunteers from medical professionals, addiction advocates and county employees who have a strong concern about overdose deaths in the county.

Those involved want to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, addiction and recovery.

The coalition collaborates with local health partners to provide information, services and treatment to people who are seeking help in their recovery journey.

Community members are welcome to join the SLO Opioid Coalition and spread awareness and help others. Member Kim Lacey is hosting a community event on Aug 31 at Mitchell Park for SLO Overdose Awareness Day.