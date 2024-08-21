Organic Soup Kitchen becomes first agency to provide medically tailored meals in Santa Barbara County

STAGE 4 CANCER HITS HOME FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ORGANIC SOUP KITCHEN

Propels Organization to Become First Medically Tailored Meal Provider in County

Santa Barbara, CA, August 20, 2024: Eighteen months after receiving the devastating news that he had Stage 4 prostate cancer, Anthony Carroccio, Executive Director of Organic Soup Kitchen is cancer free and ready to double the number of people the organization serves. Through an industry leading partnership with CenCal Health, Organic Soup Kitchen will be the first Santa Barbara County based agency to provide Medically Tailored Meals to CenCal’s health plan members.

“When the tables turned and I became the patient, I suddenly understood what our clients experience and the real struggle to find hope and get through a day,” says Carroccio. “I owe my life to my surgeon, oncologist and the incredible care I received at Ridley Tree Cancer Center. I will forever be grateful.”

The experience has only solidified Carroccio’s commitment to providing life saving nutrition to those in need. Since 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen, with Carroccio at the helm, has been at the forefront of the food is medicine movement. The organization has served 3+ million bowls of nutrient dense soups to individuals recovering from cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses. More than 40% of individuals with a medical diagnosis experience malnutrition. As our country faces an epidemic of diet related illnesses, this science backed approach to eating for recovery is now in the nation’s spotlight. The Department of Health Care Services has launched a transformative initiative to provide Medi-Cal recipients with access to Medically Tailored Meals. Years of research data proves that nutrition intervention not only addresses poor health outcomes associated with food insecurity, it supports recovery, shortens hospital visits and reduces long term health care costs.

“I was waiting for my final radiation treatment at Ridley Tree when the email came through that the contract with CenCal was approved,” said Carroccio. “All I could think about was the additional people we would be able to serve. It’s very exciting to be part of our healthcare system embracing Food as Medicine and making it accessible to everyone.”

In collaboration with CenCal Health, Organic Soup Kitchen will make and deliver Medically Tailored Meals beginning in the Fall of 2024. CenCal Health has generously donated $100,000 towards a $500,000 capital campaign needed to fund operational expansion including a new location. Community members interested in supporting this groundbreaking program can learn more at https://donorbox.org/capital-campaign-2024-1.

Organic Soup Kitchen is one of only 1% of nonprofits in the US to achieve platinum status on Guidestar and a proud member of One Percent for the Planet.