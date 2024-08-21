Mississippi man pleads not guilty during arraignment on three 1977 murders

VENTURA, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Warren Luther Alexander of Diamondhead, Mississippi, pled not guilty during his arraignment on three 1977 murders.

In February of 2023, the Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit began to re-examine the cases when DNA collected at the scene of three strangulation murders in 1977 was uploaded to a national database shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alexander was extradited to California from Surry County, North Carolina, where he was awaiting prosecution for a 1992 murder in that jurisdiction detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Alexander is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court for conditional exams on Aug. 30 and an early disposition conference is currently scheduled for Sep. 25, 2024.

Alexander remains in custody at the Ventura County Jail without bail stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.