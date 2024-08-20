President Joe Biden lands in Santa Barbara, stays Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.—Santa Ynez is getting some extra attention this week, now that President Joe Biden is in town.



“The chatter’s just kind of like, oh, is it affected your business? Oh, you know, did you? Nobody was here. Oh, I saw the helicopters. But that's really that's the chatter,” said “Baker’s Table” Owner Amy George.

Locals say it's business as usual, and the president's arrival isn't causing a stir.



“One good thing about this small town is because it is a small town, people don't argue about politics. You're going to see someone at the market. And if you argue with them, you're going to see them in line. And it's just pointless,” said Greg Simcoe who has lived in Santa Ynez for the last decade.



The president arrived in Santa Barbara at 2:30 A.M. Tuesday with the first lady and family members.



Nearby streets were blocked off, as a motorcade took the president and his traveling party North.



Noozhawk confirmed he will be staying at the Santa Ynez Valley Ranch belonging to billionaire Joe Kiani, a prominent donor and family friend. Hunter Biden reportedly stayed with him last year.



Though it is a vacation, one person we spoke to couldn't help but wonder if he's raising money.



If he's resting, recuperating with good friends, I hope that's what's happening. And of course, he's a politician. He's going to raise some money,” said Jan Finley, who lives in Santa Ynez.

Even though the president isn't running in November, some are reflecting on his legacy.



“Things are getting more expensive. So it's difficult because I have to raise my prices. And then we also still have a little bit of food shortages due to natural disasters and things like that,” said “Baker’s Table” Owner Amy George.

“He saved the economy. He saved the country. He stopped the pandemic,” said Greg Simcoe.



Preparations for the president’s arrival started over the weekend with multiple people reporting they saw military aircraft flying over the area.



He's expected to leave Sunday.