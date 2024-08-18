The Mesa Book Store hosts annual sale and book signing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Mesa Book Store hosted it "Annual Sale and Author Extravaganza" on Sunday.

Author DJ Palladino and Diane Arnold are celebrating the purchase of the book store 8 years ago.

Local authors and book lovers stopped by for the book party.

Lauren Munoz, the author of "Suddenly A Murder," Nikki Barthelmess, the author of "Everything Within and In Between" and "Quiet Not More" and Ana Ellickson, the author of "The Vanishing Station," took part in a panel discussion and signed books for fans and customers.

People of all ages stopped by to buy some new and gently used books.

The store has been located on the 1800 block of Cliff Drive for three decades.