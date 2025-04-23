Prop 218 begins announcing wastewater rate increase coming to Grover Beach.

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The wastewater system in Grover Beach is in need of major upgrades since its construction in 1965.

Demands are growing on the aging system, and grant funding has had to be allocated to several other important community projects.

Under Proposition 218, a grace period has begun, during which city administration will be sending letters and making announcements that rates will be increasing.

City leaders have stated that even with grant funding, expenses for necessary system upgrades won’t meet the needs with rates at their current level.

Under the specifications of Prop 218, community members have until the end of June to submit any protests — in writing only.

If 50% of the population have valid reasons they cannot meet the higher rates, the city will not be able to adopt the change in rates.

Rates are expected to increase as the month of July begins this year.