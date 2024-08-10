Drones replace fireworks at Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-Move over fireworks, drone shows have taken their place at the Ventura County fair.

One of the drone characters is name Churro and the show includes all kinds of fair fun in the sky over the rides by the beach in Ventura.

It takes place at 9 p.m. each night.

One of the final images says "See you tomorrow."

With drones overheads it is easy to hear fair-goers debating whether they like drones or fireworks best.

Drones are environmentally friendly.

Pet lovers prefer them.

But some people miss the red, white, and boom tradition.

The 12-day fair wraps up on Sunday night.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org