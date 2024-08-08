SLO Sheriff’s special unit continues seize of narcotics, firearms and stopping gang crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The SLO County Sheriff's Office is continuing to fight serious crime with its Special Operations Unit.

These crimes including narcotic and firearms seizes as well as gang-related crimes across SLO county, according to the SLOCSO.

The SOU arrested people in 30 cases out of the 50 investigations and 100 search warrants for criminal filings related to said crimes, detailed the SLOCSO.

The SOU also seized 149 firearms and one flamethrower possessed illegally or possessed with controlled substances worth over $240,000 in asset forfeiture, explained the SLOCSO.

The SOU also seized several narcotics including the following:

1.18 lbs of heroin

15.51 lbs of methamphetamine

58 grams of MDMA

3.23 lbs of fentanyl

5.71 lbs of cocaine

250 marijuana plants

20 lbs of marijuana

2.5 lbs of psilocybin mushrooms

4.47 lbs of illegal pills

176 grams of LSD

12,939 counterfeit Adderall pills

39,450 Farmapram Xanax pills

2 lbs of ketamine

“The dedication and relentless efforts of our Special Operations Unit have made a significant impact on the safety and well-being of our community,” said Sheriff Parkinson. “By targeting and dismantling these criminal networks, we are sending a clear message that illegal activities will not be tolerated.”