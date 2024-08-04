KTYD’s Brad Jay broadcasting from Olympic Games for his 8th time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-If radio listeners are listening to Brad Jay on KTYD this month he is broadcasting his classic rock show from the Paris Olympics where he is also announcing his 8th games.

His Olympic count includes winter and summer.

And Brad Jay is well aware he is missing out on his favorite Old Spanish Days traditions.

"Viva la Fiesta to all of you, just though I would check in from Paris and let you known how it is going, you can check out my KTYD show, I am broadcasting my KTYD show and I am doing it from out here while I am here at the Paris Games 2024."

Of course he is cheering on team USA.

"Medal count USA is crushing it as we always do, right, somewhere around 40 medals total, we are in the lead for the most medals, always happy about that, host country in the number two spot, China number 3."

Brad Jay is known for announcing X Games and major snowboarding and skateboarding events around the world.

At the games he is announcing a variety of sports including BMX Freestyle, kayaking and canoeing.

He shared video from a broadcast center that allows him to watch the sports and do the play-by-play broadcasts that keep people engaged like he does on his radio show.

In a selfie video he sent your News Channel he did a bit of a show and tell.

"Enjoying the time, thought I would give you a little behind he look this is the studio where I do my TV commentary from. It is a far cry from being at Fiesta crushing some of the eggs on people's heads, but I will tell you what, having a good time out here at the Olympic Games. "

Jay said he will continue to check in while the Olympic torch is still burning.