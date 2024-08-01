Direct Relief deploys emergency medical backpacks thanks to support of FedEX

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year marks 15 years since the emergency medical backpack program at Direct Relief was developed with the support of FedEX.

The program began as an effort to equip California Medical Reserve Corps members with medical essentials needed to respond to emergencies.

The project has since expanded globally.

The packs are now offered across the world to first responders providing care outside of clinic walls.

Each ruggedized pack contains supplies to meet disaster-related medical issues.

Supplies include infection control, diagnostics, trauma care, and personal protection tools.

Since 2009, Direct Relief has shipped more than 13,000 emergency medical backpacks to over 61 countries and 50 U.S. states and territories.

The packs are among Direct Relief’s most requested products by health providers around the world.

Most recently emergency medical backpacks were dispatched to the Caribbean to support first responders in Grenada after Hurricane Beryl, and more will likely be requested this year as the organization prepares for a potentially busy hurricane and wildfire season.

Direct Relief’s Director of Pharmacy Alycia Clark will talk about the contents of the backpacks and how they’re used in emergency settings.