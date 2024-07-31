Special Old Spanish Days anniversary celebration begins with Mercado opening, food and dancing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special colorful ribbon was snapped with a scissors to kick off the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

The 11 am ceremony Wednesday was led by El Presidente 2024 Brian Schwabecher who spoke deeply about the milestone moment for an event that started in 1924.

"We hope you make it a memorable 100th anniversary celebration. Please take as many pictures as you can, dance as much as you can. Enjoy what makes everything about this city so beautiful."

In the spirit of tradition the plaza becomes the place for dancing and music along with food and friends for the next four days.

Architect Brian Cearnel grabbed some tacos and said, "absolutely, the sun, the people, the smells, the music, the kids dancing. Viva la Fiesta!"

Some of the first people in the plaza had a menu agenda.

Gary Simpson, the owner of the ACE Home Improvement Center said, "so we only had to walk here. And have tortas right here. I will probably finish off with a churro."

Dave Reynoso of Dave's Dog put the number 100 with mustard on a special Fiesta dog. "We've got our Fiesta dog, which is grilled peppers, grilled onions, bacon, mayo, ketchup and mustard and a grilled jalapeno if you can handle the heat!" He is preparing from his catering truck used offsite from his Goleta Valley restaurant. The menu also has many other hot dog offerings.

One downtown worker, John Menzies said, "I just got my first bite." He plans on pacing himself. "Yes I am. I'm going to hit up each one of these vendors the whole week."

His friend Reese Ellestad said, "he is having a tamale and a torta. He is so hungry he got two. I am just here to carry it around!"

Carpinteria resident Don Risdon and his pal former longtime morning radio host Baron Ron Heron were diving into a torta from La Casa De la Raza and corn on the cob. Risdon was eating steadily but Heron said he would take it to go, based on the size. The corn was slathered with butter, mayonnaise and cheese, in a traditional street form.

In between bites there was a chance to reflect on the historic event. Guy Riviera with Direct Mortgage Lending said on the 100 year celebration, " let's come together. That's awesome!"

Many workers from city and county offices came to the plaza not far from where they work, in what is described as "locals day."