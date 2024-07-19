Female firefighters make up 4.43% of fire crews in California — some of these women are combating the Lake Fire on the Central Coast 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Lake Fire has expanded to be the largest fire in California this year, it has burned 38,664 acres, it is now 73% contained and has had a personnel of over 3,400 assigned.

Thousands of firefighters have traveled from out of state and across California to help the containment efforts, many from local, state and federal agencies.

Amongst those firecrews of brave men are many women who although make up a small percent are happy to be part of the mission.

Madalyn Schiffel requested to be travel with her Cal Fire team from Northern California and is assigned as part of the administrative team.

Schiffel said, she loves her job and is happy to serve her community.

“I’ve worked in the fire service on the line and so to be in base camp doing management type stuff is a different perspective. And I'm really grateful for it. I love the people I work for. I love what I'm doing," said Schiffel.

Schiffel said she doesn't want special treatment she wants to be seen as an equal.

“I want to be pushed the same, hold to the same standards. And I see myself trying to compete for positions with other men. I don't see myself as deserving something better because I'm a woman and I see everybody on the same page, and I would hope that they would see me on the same page," said Schiffel.

According to the National Fire Protection Association only 9% of women across the Nation are part of the fire industry, it is still a male driven industry with almost 90% being male.

“You can be anything you want to be and you could be a firefighter. You could be a police officer... I really believe that we're capable of a lot. And if, you know, if somebody tells you otherwise, you just prove them wrong," said Schiffel.

U.S. Forest Service, Fire Engineer, Samantha Fausel traveled from San Diego to work in the front line of the Lake Fire. She said she was inspired by her mother who was also part of a fire crew. Now, she's in love with her career.

“I never thought I would like it the way I do, but you do something different every day. I see pieces of ground that nobody's ever walked on before... I just think it's a career that not a lot of girls are exposed to. But once you get the exposure out there, it's pretty cool," said Fausel.

Fausel said women are just as capable to do anything they set their minds to.

"Get out of your comfort zone. You know, try something new. If it's hard, like you are capable of doing hard things... Your brain is going to tell you to give up before your body. Well. And I think being on the other end of that is really rewarding."

Both female firefighters say equity and representation is vital for future generations.