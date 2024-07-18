Skip to Content
Obama’s dilemma: Balancing Democrats’ worry about Biden and maintaining influence with president

Published 9:28 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has found himself in a vexing position as his old running mate Joe Biden negotiates one of the most sensitive political moments for the Democratic Party in decades. Obama in recent days has taken calls from congressional leaders, Democratic governors and key donors in which he has shared their uneasiness about the prospect of Biden’s campaign following his calamitous June 27 debate performance against Donald Trump. But even as Obama has listened to Democrats’ concerns, he has insisted in those conversations that the decision whether to remain in the race is only for Biden to make. That’s according to several people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the private discussions.

