Skip to Content
Ap California News

‘Shogun’ tops all Emmy nominees with 25 and ‘The Bear’ leads comedies with 23, setting a new comedy series record

KEYT
By
Published 8:45 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Shogun’ tops all Emmy nominees with 25 and ‘The Bear’ leads comedies with 23, setting a new comedy series record.

Article Topic Follows: Ap California News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content