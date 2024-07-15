Severe storms with tornadoes whip through Midwest, cutting power to 460K
CHICAGO (AP) — Storms with tornadoes blew through Iowa, Illinois — including Chicago — and Indiana, downing trees and power lines and cutting power to more than 460,000. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit Des Moines, Iowa, as storms rolled through Monday afternoon and into the night. Des Moines police were responding to calls about utility poles that had apparently snapped in two before the storms moved east into northern Illinois including the Chicago area, which saw multiple tornado warnings, wind and drenching rain. Nearly 390,000 customers were left without power in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Chicago had to take cover for a time and later reported extensive damage in the city.