An Israeli attack on southern Gaza Strip leaves 71 dead, the Health Ministry in Gaza says
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry said 71 people have been killed in an Israeli attack in the south of the war-stricken enclave. The ministry said 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area on Saturday. It said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital. At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.