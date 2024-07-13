Skip to Content
News

An Israeli attack on southern Gaza Strip leaves 71 dead, the Health Ministry in Gaza says

By
New
Published 3:27 am

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry said 71 people have been killed in an Israeli attack in the south of the war-stricken enclave. The ministry said 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area on Saturday. It said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital. At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content