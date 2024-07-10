Skip to Content
Endangered coastal birds released at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA ZOO
today at 8:10 am
Published 8:19 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo is working in collaboration with UCSB and US Fish & Wildlife to release 11 snowy plover chicks at the Coal Oil Point Reserve in Goleta this week.

The Snowy Plover Rehabilitation Program is a partnership between the Santa Barbara ZooUC Santa Barbara and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, along with many other state and non-governmental organizations.

The Zoo works closely with UCSB biologists, local conservation experts, and docents.

Together, they monitor the snowy plovers and their nests at Coal Oil Point Reserve.

Conservation leaders say when a nest is found, it is GPS marked and the team counts the number of eggs in the nest and monitors any nests that appear to be abandoned, looking for predator tracks.

If a nest seems to be abandoned and there are still viable eggs, the team has special federal permits to gather the eggs and deliver them to the Santa Barbara Zoo to be incubated, reared, and eventually released back into the wild.

