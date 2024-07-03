Fourth of July celebrates freedom with free things to enjoy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The annual celebration of freedom on the Fourth of July includes plenty of free things do.

Fireworks from coast to coast, including the show on West Beach in Santa Barbara, are free, thanks to communities and donations that fund them. (https://www.santabarbaraca.gov)

Kids 10 and under eat free at the annual Montecito Firefighters Association Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast. (https://www.montecitofirefighters.com)

Parades on the 4th are free, too.

"We are going to be in the shortest parade in Santa Barbara County the Montecito Fourth of July parade it is like a reunion for the Bucket Brigade " (https:montecitoassociation.org)

La Boheme dancer Jessie Prodromos said members of the group will be there in red white and blue.

"There's going to be sack races pie eating contest and live music so there is going to be a lot free fun for everybody," said Prodromos.

They will also be at West Beach by the bandstand where free live music starts at noon. (https://www.santabarbaraca.gov)

Music lovers may also enjoy the annual free outdoor Prime Time Band Concert at the Courthouse Sunken Garden featuring our Anikka Abbott starting at five p.m. ( https://www.ptband.org)

The fun continues into the weekend with annual Rods and Roses Car Show on Linden Ave. before Carpinteria's Independence Day Parade. (https://www.rodsnroses.com)

Jessie Prodromos' husnamd Michael said the beach is also a popular place to spend a summer day without spending money.

"The best thing about Santa Barbara is that we are just close to the beach, so everyone is down at the waterfront in terms of free enjoy our entire beach there is nothing better than jumping in the pacific," said Michael Prodromos.

People are already dressing up for the holiday in patriotic hats, boots and outfits giving people-watchers a fashion show of sorts to enjoy.

