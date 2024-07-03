California man convicted of murder in 2018 stabbing death of gay University of Pennsylvania student

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been convicted of murder in the killing of a gay University of Pennsylvania student in a 2018 stabbing.

Samuel Woodward, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Blaze Bernstein.

Bernstein, a gay, Jewish college sophomore, was home visiting his family in Southern California on winter break when he went missing. Authorities scoured the area for him and found his body a week later buried in a shallow grave at a nearby park.