Surf Rodeo rides into Ventura on July 5-6

VENTURA, Calif.-The Surf Rodeo Music & Surf Festival returns after the Fourth of July Holiday.

It begins Friday, July 5 and continues July 6th.

It has moved locations a couple of times, but this time it will take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It has been known for its unusual surf contests, the Worlds Biggest Beach Bar and a Mechanical Bull.

The Surf Rodeo had a booth with games at the X Games to help promote it.

"We will be right here at the Ventura County Fairgrounds we have live music, live bands ,surf contest, Cornhole Tournament, " said promoter Dillon Brown, " It is going to be a lot of fun come check us out."

Headliners include Chris Janson, Iam Tongi, Ska Daddyz and more.

For more information visit https://surfrodeo.org/