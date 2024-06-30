Skip to Content
News

Surf Rodeo rides into Ventura on July 5-6

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 9:09 pm
Published 9:04 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The Surf Rodeo Music & Surf Festival returns after the Fourth of July Holiday.

It begins Friday, July 5 and continues July 6th.

It has moved locations a couple of times, but this time it will take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It has been known for its unusual surf contests, the Worlds Biggest Beach Bar and a Mechanical Bull.

The Surf Rodeo had a booth with games at the X Games to help promote it.

"We will be right here at the Ventura County Fairgrounds we have live music, live bands ,surf contest, Cornhole Tournament, " said promoter Dillon Brown, " It is going to be a lot of fun come check us out."

Headliners include Chris Janson,  Iam Tongi, Ska Daddyz and more.

For more information visit https://surfrodeo.org/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content