‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor in story of a missing Indigenous woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Fancy Dance,” Lily Gladstone stars as Jax, who is searching for her missing sister and caring for her young niece. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gladstone notes the story is close to home, saying “You would be very hard pressed to find any Indigenous person in North America today that is not touched by an element of the story very personally,” With the emotional storyline that mirrors reality, Gladstone says humor is an important coping mechanism both on and off the screen. “Fancy Dance” will hit select theaters Friday and begin streaming on Apple TV+ on June 28.

