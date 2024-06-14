New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrongly says Buffalo supermarket killer used a bump stock

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Around an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban on bump stocks, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrongly said a gunman who carried out a racist massacre in her hometown of Buffalo had used the gun accessory that can allow semiautomatic rifles to shoot as fast as a machine gun. Hochul, a Democrat, made the error first in a statement emailed to media Friday then later in post on X that has since been deleted. She incorrectly said that the white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo in 2022 used a bump stock. The shooter modified a legally purchased semiautomatic rifle so he could use illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines, but he did not equip the weapon with a bump stock to make the weapon fire at a faster rate.

