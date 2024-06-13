Colombia plans to provide medical treatment to Palestinian children injured in Israel-Hamas war

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian military hospital would offer medical treatment to Palestinian children injured in the Israel-Hamas war under a plan from the South American country’s Foreign Ministry. The government of President Gustavo Petro announced the plan Thursday. Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs Elizabeth Taylor Jay told reporters the children would travel with their families to Colombia for rehabilitation. She did not provide additional details, including the number of children who would receive treatment and when they would arrive in Colombia. The United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Germany have received Palestinians in need of medical treatment because of the fighting.

