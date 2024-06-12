Florida’s DeSantis boasts about $116.5B state budget, doesn’t detail what he vetoed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being quiet about the nearly $1 billion he vetoed from the state budget sent to him three months ago. He spent more than an hour talking about what is in the $116.5 billion budget he signed Monday, but he left out the most important part of the announcement: What he cut. The Legislature passed a state budget more than three months ago, and DeSantis has spent weeks talking about what items he wouldn’t veto. But in a ceremony held in Tampa, he didn’t discuss a single line item he vetoed other than to say the total cut was almost $1 billion. Hours after the news conference, his office still didn’t release the final state budget figure or a list of vetoes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.