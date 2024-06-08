11 bodies of migrants who were trying to reach Italy recovered off Libya

ROME (AP) — An aid group says it recovered the bodies of 11 migrants off the Libyan coast and transferred them to an Italian coast guard ship off Lampedusa island, where thousands are trying to reach from North Africa. The aid group, Doctors Without Borders, said its Geo Barents rescue ship had recovered the bodies following a search operation after being alerted by German humanitarian organization Sea-Watch, which also rescues migrants at sea. The German group said it was unclear whether the migrants were victims of a previous shipwreck, adding they had tried to contact Libya’s coast guard to recover the bodies but received no reply.

