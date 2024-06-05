No arrests yet in street party shooting that killed 1, injured 27 in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a shooting at a street party in Akron that left one dead have increased the number injured by three. Akron’s police chief said Wednesday that 27 people in all were injured. He says two remain in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the shooting last weekend. Police Chief Brian Harding says it’s too early to talk about what led to the shooting early Sunday. Investigators have recovered shell casings from five different guns although it remains unclear whether more than one person fired from a vehicle into the crowd of more than 100 people.

